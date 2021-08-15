20 Dead After Illegally Stored Fuel Sparks Explosion in Lebanon

CHEAT SHEET
At least 20 people are dead after a warehouse where illegally stored fuel was being kept in northern Lebanon exploded Sunday morning. Dozens of others suffered burns from the blast. The Lebanese Red Cross said the explosion happened after a fuel tanker ignited in the village of Tleil. Nearly 80 injured people were evacuated immediately after the blast. The explosion happened after the Lebanese military confiscated a warehouse where 60,000 liters of gasoline meant to be sold on the black market had been hidden. The blast occurred as the army started to distribute the gasoline to local residents. It is unclear if sabotage played a role in the explosion.