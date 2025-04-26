’2001’ and ‘Star Wars’ VFX Trailblazer Bruce Logan Dies at 78
Bruce Logan, the British-born visual effects innovator behind 2001: A Space Odyssey, has died at 78. Logan passed away on April 10 in Los Angeles after a short illness, his family has confirmed. “Before CGI ruled the screen, there were visionaries who lit the future by hand,” Logan’s daughter, Mary Grace Logan, wrote in tribute to her father on Instagram. “My dad didn’t just work on movies—he made magic. A rebel with a camera, a pioneer with a story, and my personal hero.” A self-taught animator, Logan was hired at 19 to help create the ground-breaking visuals for Stanley Kubrick’s 2001 and later played around with napalm while creating the infamous Death Star explosion in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Logan worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, served as the cinematographer for Tron, and shot cult-classics like Airplane! and Firefox. The two-time Emmy winner leaves behind a significant legacy in cinema.