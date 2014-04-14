Entertainment2014 Tribeca Film Festival Preview: Time Is Illmatic, Zombeavers, and More Watch This From a doc about My Little Pony enthusiasts to the latest from filmmaker Roman Polanski, here are the most anticipated films of Tribeca.Marlow SternSenior Entertainment EditorUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 2:11PM ET / Published Apr. 16, 2014 4:45AM ET 2014 Tribeca Film Festival Preview: 'Time Is Illmatic,' 'Zombeavers,' and More Tribeca Film Festival PALO ALTOTribeca Film TIME IS ILLMATICCourtesy of Time Is Illmatic ABOUT ALEXAndre Lascaris A BRONY TALE LOVE IS STRANGEJeong Park ZOMBEAVERSJonathan Hall NIGHT MOVESTipping Point. Productions POINT AND SHOOTNouri Fonas BEGIN AGAINAndrew Schwartz VENUS IN FUR 6Oceanic Preservation Society EVERY SECRET THINGPhotographer: Alison Rosa