Entertainment

2014 Tribeca Film Festival Preview: Time Is Illmatic, Zombeavers, and More

Watch This

From a doc about My Little Pony enthusiasts to the latest from filmmaker Roman Polanski, here are the most anticipated films of Tribeca.

Marlow Stern

Senior Entertainment Editor

2014 Tribeca Film Festival Preview: 'Time Is Illmatic,' 'Zombeavers,' and More

Tribeca Film Festival

PALO ALTO

Tribeca Film

TIME IS ILLMATIC

Courtesy of Time Is Illmatic

ABOUT ALEX

Andre Lascaris

A BRONY TALE

LOVE IS STRANGE

Jeong Park

ZOMBEAVERS

Jonathan Hall

NIGHT MOVES

Tipping Point. Productions

POINT AND SHOOT

Nouri Fonas

BEGIN AGAIN

Andrew Schwartz

VENUS IN FUR

6

Oceanic Preservation Society

EVERY SECRET THING

Photographer: Alison Rosa