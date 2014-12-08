2014’s Best Movies in One Clip

As the year winds to a close, film critics start to unveil their lists of the best films of the year. In addition to writing a piece ranking the films, critic David Ehrlich creates an annual supercut of clips from his top 25 films of the year. Mashing up everything from the mega-budget Godzilla remake and The Lego Movie to Jean-Luc Godard’s esoteric 3-D Goodbye to Language and Scarlett Johansson’s artsy sci-fi Under the Skin, Ehrlich pairs images and songs from his favorite films this year, creating a work of art unto itself.

If you’re looking for a handy catch-up list for the year—that is, until The Daily Beast unveils its own best list—look no further.