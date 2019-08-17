CHEAT SHEET
INTERESTING
Beto O’Rourke Visits Arkansas Gun Show
Beto O’Rourke visited a gun show in Arkansas on Saturday to talk with gun owners about solutions to gun violence. The 2020 Democratic contender’s visit came just one day after he released a plan calling for a national gun registry and buyback program. The former Texas representative wrote on Twitter that he appreciated listening to gun owners’ perspectives. “But as the plan we released yesterday says, if I’m president, you wouldn’t be able to buy weapons of war for $395. You wouldn’t be able to buy them at all,” he said. After attending the gun show, he spoke at a rally for gun control on the steps of the capitol in Little Rock, The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports. O’Rourke has made gun control a cornerstone of his presidential bid since returning to the campaign trail following the shooting at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso that left 22 dead and dozens wounded.