Steve Bullock Raises $1 Million in 24 Hours, Campaign Says

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s campaign announced on Wednesday that it raised $1 million in the first 24 hours of its launch, earning donations from all 50 states. Bullock’s campaign manager emphasized an “aggressive on-the-ground operation, digital-first approach, and nationwide grassroots support,” in a statement to supporters. Joining nearly two-dozen 2020 contenders, the two-term governor is the only Democratic candidate who won re-election state-wide in a state President Donald Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016.