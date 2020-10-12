21 Protesters Arrested on First Day of Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS Hearings
COURT CHAOS
At least 21 protesters were arrested Monday during a demonstration on the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Capitol Police said the protesters outside the Dirksen Senate Office were arrested after authorities responded to an “unlawful demonstration” at about 8:35 a.m. All were later charged with obstructing the entryway, and one person was also hit with unlawful conduct charges. According to The Washington Post, protesters outside the government building were both in favor of and against Barrett’s confirmation. “The rights of my family is on the chopping block,” Ana Maria Archila, co-director of the Center for Popular Democracy, said, the Post reported. “This is personal. So, do not come here telling me about Trump’s rights.”