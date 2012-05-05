23 Bodies Discovered in Mexico

CHEAT SHEET
The bodies of 23 people were discovered in one of Mexico’s most violent border regions Friday. Some of them hanging from a bridge, or decapitated and dismembered in ice chests and garbage bags. Law enforcement could not immediately confirm who carried out the killings, though they said that it may have been an attack by the Zetas cartel on a rival. The bodies of five men and four women were found hanging from the bridge in Nuevo Laredo, while another 14 were found near the town’s police station. In a similar set of slayings last month, the dismembered bodies of 14 men were discovered near the Nuevo Laredo town hall.