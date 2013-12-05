23andMe Founder Responds to FDA

CHEAT SHEET
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered the popular DNA tester 23andMe to halt its marketing, but its co-founder and CEO argues the agency just doesn't understand the services the company offers. Anne Wojcicki said at a Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner that her company is offering new technology that the FDA doesn't know how to regulate. However, she also said her company failed to communicate well with federal regulators. “We completely recognize we’re behind schedule; we failed to communicate proactively,” she said. “[The FDA is] a very important partner, and everyone is focused on resolving it.” Wojcicki also recently made headlines, when she separated from her husband, Google co-founder Sergey Brin.