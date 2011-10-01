24 BoA Protesters Arrested

Two dozen protesters were arrested in Boston Friday night for trespassing in Bank of America's downtown offices as a demonstration against what they say are the bank's unfair foreclosure practices. A crowd of peaceful protesters that started at rush hour grew to 3,000 by nightfall. Boston police said that none of the 24 resisted being hauled off. "They wanted to be arrested, and we obliged," said Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis. One of the protesters told the Boston Herald, "We had to set a stand to let Bank of America know they cannot foreclose on families and put them out on the street." A bank spokesman brushed off the event as a public-relations ploy, arguing that the protesters "choose to ignore the facts" and that "Bank of America has a lot to be proud of in Massachusetts."
