CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
24 Jersey Shore Lifeguards Have COVID After Partying
SOS
Read it at NJ.com
Two dozen lifeguards on New Jersey’s Long Beach Island have tested positive for coronavirus after attending social gatherings in the last two weeks. NJ.com reports that the infected lifeguards are isolating while health officials carry out contact tracing and try to prevent the virus from spreading further in a state that has not seen a rise in new cases in two weeks. “They have a responsibility to socially distance,” William Huelsenbeck, mayor of the island township of Ship Bottom, told The Sand Paper. “You can’t control what they do after-hours. But we’re definitely on top of it.”