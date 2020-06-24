CHEAT SHEET
    24-Year-Old Newbie Defeats Trump’s Pick in North Carolina GOP Primary

    THAT’S EMBARRASSING

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    via YouTube

    A 24-year-old first-time political candidate has defeated President Trump’s endorsed candidate in North Carolina’s GOP congressional primary. Madison Cawthorn, who turns 25 in August to make him eligible for the House before November elections, delivered a stunning upset against Lynda Bennett in the race for the congressional seat formerly held by Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff. Cawthorn was ahead of Bennett by about 30 points when the Associated Press called the race on Tuesday night. Bennett had yet to concede, but Cawthorn released a statement promising a “new generation of leadership.” “You turned our message of hope, opportunity and freedom into a movement,” he said in a statement to voters.

