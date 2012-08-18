25 Years of Travel by the Numbers Charted in an Exciting Interactive
Around the World
The world of travel has changed dramatically in the past 25 years. 'Conde Nast Traveler' explores how far we’ve come.
One billion trips a year. Two billion more people in the world racking up an annual 3.1 trillion air miles. The death of the fastest plane ever created. And the shrinking of our must-have travel accessories down to one: a do-it-all smart phone. Since 1987, the world of travel has changed dramatically. To celebrate 25 years of documenting the ins and outs of the globe-trotting industry, Conde Nast Traveler has created a short history of the world of travel. Explore the interactive here.