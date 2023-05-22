2,500 Left Jobless After Latest Round of Disney Layoffs
TRIMMING DOWN
The Walt Disney Co. laid off at least 2,500 people on Monday in the entertainment giant’s third round of cuts this year as it trims down spending, Deadline reported. The cuts were sweeping, with jobs eliminated throughout the company. The only department to reportedly escape layoffs all together were frontline operational workers at Disney theme parks in Florida and California. Disney has axed 7,000 jobs in total this year—a decision that’s projected to save the company at least $5.5 billion. Deadline reports that Monday’s layoffs are the last planned cuts for the foreseeable future, but the entertainment industry remains volatile amid an ongoing Hollywood writer strike, dips in streaming sign-ups and waning spend by advertisers.