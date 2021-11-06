Half of America Sues Biden Admin Over Vaccine Mandates
HOUSE DIVIDED
More than half of these United States have filed suit against Joe Biden’s administration over its mandate that private companies with more than 100 employees implement either a coronavirus vaccine mandate or regular testing protocols. Attorneys general for 26 states joined multiple lawsuits challenging the mandate from the Department of Labor, which holds that private companies must comply by Jan. 4. Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming filed suit together. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia also sued, either individually or jointly. Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement, “States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now.” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre responded, “The Department of Labor has a responsibility to keep workers safe and a legal responsibility to do so.”