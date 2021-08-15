CHEAT SHEET
27-Year-Old Florida Cop Dies of COVID, Leaving Behind Toddler Daughter
A Fort Lauderdale police officer died Saturday morning of COVID-19, leaving behind a 2-year-old daughter. Jennifer Sepot was just 27, and she had joined the force four years ago as a member of the road patrol division. Her husband is a police officer in Margate. Sepot reportedly contracted COVID-19 while on the job. Her union president did not know whether she had been vaccinated. Florida is grappling with a catastrophic surge in coronavirus cases that has hospitals across the state operating at above 90 percent capacity; the state’s daily tally of cases now accounts for one in five new cases in the entire country.