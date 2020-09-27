CHEAT SHEET
27-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Stabbing of 5-Year-Old Girl
A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody early Sunday over the fatal stabbing of a 5-year-old on Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago. Witnesses described a brutal crime scene outside the home where the stabbing occurred with the child’s body found amid stuffed animals, bicycles, and toys shortly after 9 a.m. Neighbors told local reporters that the woman was the child’s mother and that she had recently suffered a family loss and had been dealing with depression. Police say the woman is related to the victim, but have not confirmed if she is indeed the child’s mother. Records show police had been called to the home on several occasions in recent months, according to CBS Chicago News.