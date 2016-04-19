28+ Killed in Taliban Suicide Attack

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The AP
At least 28 people were killed and more than 327 others wounded in an explosion in central Kabul during morning rush hour early Tuesday, Afghan officials say. The attack reportedly happened on a compound for a government security agency—similar to the U.S. Secret Service—in a residential neighborhood. A suicide car bomb at the compound’s gates was detonated, followed by a group of militants entering the facility and engaging in a battle with security forces, the AP reports. A Taliban spokesman told the AP the militant group was responsible.