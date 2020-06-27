28 Members of the Same Los Angeles Family Contracted Coronavirus
More than two dozen members of the same Los Angeles family have contracted the new coronavirus, and a 60-year-old grandfather died after becoming so weak he couldn’t get up from his bed. Richard Garay told CBS 2 that 28 members of his family have tested positive, and his father, Vidal Garay, died the day before Father’s Day. Garay and Vidal quarantined together, and both experienced severe symptoms. “It went from, you know, one day being OK to I can’t breathe, I can’t get up, I cannot eat...I’m like, ‘Dad, I don’t think I’m going to make it,’” Garay said. “That was the last thing I told my father, and the last thing my dad saw was his son suffocating.” Garay was taken to the hospital and has since recovered. He said his relatives don’t know how they caught the virus.