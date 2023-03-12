28-Year-Old Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapse on Stage

Read it at NME
Popular South African rapper Costa Titch suffered a fatal collapse on stage at a Johannesburg festival this weekend. No cause of death was given for the 28-year-old, who was performing at the Ultra Music Festival and recently signed with Akon’s record label. “Death has tragically knocked at our door robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson Constantinos Tsobanoglou who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name Costa Titch,” his family said in a statement on Instagram.