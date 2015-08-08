29 U.S. Scientists Praise Nuclear Deal

CHEAT SHEET
A group of 29 top scientists, mostly physicists, praised the Iran nuclear deal in a letter to President Obama on Saturday, calling the deal “innovative” and “stringent.” Among the letter’s signees were five Nobel laureates—Leon N. Cooper, Sheldon L. Glashow, David Gross, Burton Richter, and Frank Wilczek—along with experienced makers of nuclear arms, including Richard L. Garwin, who helped design the world’s first hydrogen bomb. “We congratulate you and your team,” the letter said, addressing President Obama, adding that the deal “will advance the cause of peace and security in the Middle East and can serve as a guidepost for future nonproliferation agreements.”