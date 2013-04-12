3 Calif. Teens Arrested After Girl’s Suicide

CHEAT SHEET
Three teenage boys were arrested Thursday in California for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl who committed suicide after photos of the alleged attack were published online. “Based on what we know, she was unconscious. There were multiple boys in the room with her,” said attorney Robert Allan, who represents the girl’s family. “They did unimaginable things to her.” The Santa Clara district attorney’s office did not comment on the case, because the suspects are minors. The arrests come in the same week as the world reacted in horror to a similar case involving a Canadian girl who killed herself amid alleged bullying after being raped.