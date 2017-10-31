3 Dartmouth Professors on Leave Amid Sexual Misconduct Probe

Three Dartmouth College professor are being criminally investigated for alleged sexual misconduct, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley, and Paul Whalen, all professors in the college’s department of psychological and brain sciences, have been put on paid leave. New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement Tuesday that his office is part of a joint criminal investigation with four other law enforcement agencies into allegations of “serious misconduct.” Details of the allegations have not yet been released. “I want to say in the most emphatic way possible that sexual misconduct and harassment are unacceptable and have no place at Dartmouth,” said Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon. “Such acts harm us as individuals and as members of the community.”
