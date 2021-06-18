3 Dead, 2 Missing After Tubers Go Over North Carolina Dam

Read it at WTVD
A tubing excursion on North Carolina’s Dan River turned tragic when a group went over a dam—leaving three dead and two missing. Four tubers were found alive Wednesday night, clinging to items in the water, and were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, WTVD reported. Three bodies were found Thursday. “We’re going to stay positive that we can do a rescue rather than a recovery,” Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said as air and water searches continued into the night. Authorities said the rescued tubers were not wearing life jackets.