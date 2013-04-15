3 Dead in Boston Bombings

CHEAT SHEET
Two powerful explosions shook downtown Boston on Monday afternoon near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, shortly after the winners of the race were presented. By 10 p.m. Monday night, the Boston Police Department had reported that three people died and at 140 were injured. According to news reports and law enforcement officials, “small but powerful” explosive devices were behind the explosions, and officials have found at least five more devices around the Boston area that they initially believed were undetonated explosives, but later decided were likely not bombs. “We will turn over every rock,” Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said at a press conference Monday night.