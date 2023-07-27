3 Men Arrested for Beating 18-Year-Old at Alabama Country Concert
UNPROVOKED
A trio of men who allegedly left an 18-year-old concussed and hospitalized after severely beating him at an Alabama country concert are in custody following a brief search. The three men—William Vinson Jr, Chance Starling, and Zachary Taylor—are accused of attacking the teenager, Reid Watts, from behind at the “Rock the South” concert held last weekend near Cullman, Alabama. The attack left Watts, whose girlfriend watched helplessly as the alleged attack unfolded, in the hospital with severe bruises and a broken nose, the New York Post reported. It’s unclear what prompted the three men to allegedly jump Watts, though the attacked teen previously told a local radio station that someone at the concert accused him of spilling a drink on them before the attack. “Nothing can really justify something like that, but in this particular incident it was something that normally should not rise to this level of violence,” Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta said at an earlier press conference.