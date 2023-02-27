3 More ‘Rust’ Crew Members Sue Alec Baldwin Over Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
Alec Baldwin, already facing a criminal charge and numerous lawsuits stemming from the fatal shooting on the Rust set, has a new legal headache. Three more crew members have filed suit against Baldwin, saying they suffered “blast injuries” and emotional trauma from witnessing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Set costumer Doran Curtin claims in the suit that Hutchins fell right on front of her. “She watched in shock as Hutchins grabbed at her abdomen,” the suit alleges, according to Variety. “Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins’ stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins’ pain and figure out what was going on.”