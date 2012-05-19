3 NATO Protesters Face Charges

CHEAT SHEET
Three men arrested during a raid by Chicago police earlier this week are to be charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism Saturday. Allegedly, the three men, all between the ages of 20 and 24, tried to make Molotov cocktails to use during protests of this weekend’s NATO summit in the city. Attorney Sarah Gelsomino told reporters that the three men are “absolutely in shock and have no idea where these charges are coming from.” Six other people were arrested in the raid, but were released Friday without being charged. One of those six, Darrin Annussek of Philadelphia, denied that there were materials in the apartment to construct incendiary devices when the police made their raid.