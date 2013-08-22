3 Rockets Fired into Israel

CHEAT SHEET
In an attack the Israel Defense Forces believes to be orchestrated by global jihad operatives, at least three rockets were launched into Israel from southern Lebanon on Thursday. One was intercepted by Israel's missile defense system, according to the IDF spokesman. In one northern village, the rockets hit electric lines and seven houses. Lebanon's state news agency reported Israeli drones circling the area where the rockets were believed to originate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement, reassuring citizens that the military was defending the country. "Whoever tries to harm us should know we will harm them," he said.