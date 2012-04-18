CHEAT SHEET

    3 Secret Service Agents Forced Out

    Mandel Ngan, AFP / Getty Images

    After allegations erupted that the Secret Service was embroiled in a prostitution scandal in Colombia, three agents are now leaving the service. One has been fired, one was allowed to retire and the third resigned. Eight remain on administrative leave as officials sort out what happened last week, but it appears as though almost a dozen agents were involved in massive partying prior to the Summit of the Americas. At least a few of them are accused of bringing prostitutes back to their hotel. Separate investigations are underway in both the U.S. and Colombia.

    Read it at Associated Press