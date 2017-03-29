3 Storm-Chasers Die Tracking Tornado in Texas

CHEAT SHEET
Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday while tracking a tornado near Spur, Texas, when their two vehicles collided. Officials said all three men died at the scene. Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, and Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, were in the same Chevrolet Suburban—and Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, was in a Jeep. The three men were killed while pursuing the same tornado in Dickens County. Williamson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle. Williamson and Yarnall were contractors for the Weather Channel. In a statement, the network said: “We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”