3-Year-Old Dies in Hot Car Outside Florida Church

Read it at News4Jax
A 3-year-old girl was found dead in a car left outside a Jacksonville Beach, Florida, church on Tuesday afternoon. News4Jax reports that the Bethlehem Lutheran Church is also home to a preschool, though it’s not clear if the victim was enrolled there. “We just have to right now figure out exactly what happened here today in this tragedy,” Police Sgt. T.L. Tator. The temperature reached a high of 89 in the area on Tuesday. Two dozen children have died in hot cars across the country this year.