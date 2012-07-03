3-Year-Old Eats Grandma’s Pot Cookies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
A 3-year-old boy got into much more trouble than he was looking for when he dipped into Grandma’s cookies. Little did he know that the elusive snack was laced with medical marijuana. The child was initially responsive when rescuers arrived at his Southern California house, taking him to the hospital where he was treated and later released, but not before child services were notified of the pot-laced treats he’d been exposed to. According to the local newspaper, the cookies were part of his grandmother’s private stash—she’d been diagnosed with cancer.