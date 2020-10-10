CHEAT SHEET
3-Year-Old Falls Into Scalding Water at Yellowstone National Park
A 3-year-old child who took off running at Yellowstone National Park suffered second-degree burns over their body after slipping into a thermal feature. The child was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, which did not release condition information. In a news release, the park noted that “the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.” It says visitors must remain on trails and boardwalks. The child’s family was on a trail, but the tot broke loose. Earlier this year, a woman trespassing in the park was seriously hurt when she fell into a thermal feature while taking photos.