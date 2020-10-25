CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
3-Year-Old Texas Boy Fatally Shoots Himself at His Birthday Party
JUST AWFUL
A 3-year-old Texas boy fatally shot himself with a relative’s gun at his own birthday party. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday afternoon when family gathered at the home in Porter sat down to play cards. A gunshot rang out and the adults found the toddler with a chest wound. Although he was rushed to a nearby fire station, he did not survive. Police later determined that the pistol had fallen out of a family member’s pocket and the victim picked it up and accidentally fired it. The gun safety group Everytown says that more than 200 children have been accidentally shot either by themselves or by another child just this year.