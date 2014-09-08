3 Years to Destroy ISIS, U.S. Estimates

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. is planning a campaign against ISIS that may take as many as three years of sustained effort to complete, including attacking the self-proclaimed Islamic State’s redoubt in Syria, according to senior officials in the Obama administration. The first phase, which is focused on airstrikes, is already underway. The second phase, which won’t begin until Iraq forms a more inclusive government, will involve intensive training and equipment outfitting of Kurdish fighters, Iraqi military, and possibly Sunni tribes. The third phase will be destroying ISIS sanctuary in Syria. Obama has recently faced criticism from both parites for not having a strong plan to combat ISIS. On Sunday, President Obama told Meet the Press that his plan for ISIS is “not the equivalent of the Iraq War” in which 100,000 troops would be deployed.