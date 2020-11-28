CHEAT SHEET
    30 COVID Infections Tied to Youth Basketball Tournaments

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

    Thirty people who attended a youth basketball tournament in northern California earlier this month—at a facility that flouted pandemic rules—have tested positive for COVID-19. But the owner of Courtside Basketball told KCRA that he plans to keep hosting the games, citing a disinfectant misting machine—which studies have found are ineffective at stopping the spread of the virus. Placer County’s public health officer, Rod Oldham, told the TV station officials had tried to get the Rocklin facility to cancel its events. “Unfortunately, Courtside Basketball’s owner has not been responsive to our outreach over many months,” Oldham said, adding that he was urging anyone who attended to get tested.

