30+ Dead in Mexico Fireworks Explosion

CHEAT SHEET
An explosion at a fireworks market outside Tultepec, Mexico, has left at least 31 dead and many more injured, the city’s director for civil protection said. The explosion took place at the San Pablito Market, an open-air market famous for its fireworks, shortly before 3 p.m. local time. Many of the victims, who included children and a pregnant woman, are reported to have sustained serious burns. Photographs from the scene show the market charred and destroyed, with a thick cloud of smoke hanging above the neighborhood. Tultepec, located outside Mexico City, is famous for its fireworks industry and annual fireworks festival. The city’s San Pablito Market saw another series of explosions in 2005, when fireworks exploded in the market’s stalls.