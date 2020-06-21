30 LSU Football Players Quarantined Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Dozens of Louisiana State University football players have been quarantined because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone infected, Sports Illustrated reported. The outbreak stems from a series of bars near the Baton Rouge campus known as Tigerland, already linked to more than 100 new cases. Most of the 30 isolated football players have had mild symptoms, and some are still working out in quarantine. “It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now,” LSU senior associate athletic trainer Shelly Mullenix told SI. “It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness.”