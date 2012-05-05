300 Injured in Egypt Protests

CHEAT SHEET
Protests in Egypt on Friday ended in violence with one person dead and more than 300 injured. Demonstrators threw rocks at security forces, and water cannons were used to control crowds after Egyptians filled the streets to voice their frustration with the slow rate of reform in the country’s military-led government. The military has imposed a curfew on Abbasiya Square in the Cairo neighborhood where the demonstrations took place. Similar protests Wednesday led to 11 deaths and dozens of injuries. The Freedom and Justice Party, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, has been active in the protests.