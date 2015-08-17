CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    305 Hillary Emails Flagged for Secrets

    DRIP, DRIP

    Joshua Lott/Reuters

    The State Department said Monday it has flagged 305 emails from Hillary Clinton’s private account for further review by U.S. intelligence agencies before releasing them to the public because they may contain classified information. In December, Clinton turned over 30,000 emails to the department from her private email server. Last week, the State Department’s inspector general said two emails contained what is now considered “top secret” information. Clinton’s campaign has said that none of the emails she sent or received on her private server as secretary of state contained information marked classified at the time.

    Read it at The Washington Post