305 Hillary Emails Flagged for Secrets

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
The State Department said Monday it has flagged 305 emails from Hillary Clinton’s private account for further review by U.S. intelligence agencies before releasing them to the public because they may contain classified information. In December, Clinton turned over 30,000 emails to the department from her private email server. Last week, the State Department’s inspector general said two emails contained what is now considered “top secret” information. Clinton’s campaign has said that none of the emails she sent or received on her private server as secretary of state contained information marked classified at the time.