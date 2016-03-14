3.14 Ways to Celebrate Pi Day

The number “pi” begins with 3.14159, which can be rounded up to 3.1416, which looks an awful lot like 3/14/16, which is today’s date.

In other words, it’s Pi Day. This means you’ll be hearing some cheesy wordplay from math nerds and others, but don’t groan—there are at least 3.14 ways to work the mathematical festivities to your advantage:

1) Take Pizza Hut’s pi-themed math quiz on its website, and you could win 3.14 years worth of pizza—about $4,800 worth, by their count.

2) Buy a pie at Whole Foods, where the grocery chain has lowered their large pies’ prices by $3.14.

3) Buy a Dell laptop—specifically, the XPS 13, which Microsoft has discounted by 31.4 percent, or about $300.

3.14) This one won’t save you money, so we’ll count it as the 0.14. Tell your friends this joke, and they’ll think you’re brilliant:

What did Pi’s wife tell the judge in divorce court?

“Not only is he irrational, but he goes on and on and on…”