350-Pound Bear Hid for Days During Bear Hunt

Read it at NBC Philadelphia
A massive bear managed to nestle into a home’s crawlspace during New Jersey’s annual bear hunt. The hunt resulted in the death of 251 bears, 36 fewer than in 2012. A cleaner who was inspecting a vacant house about to go on the market spotted the bear’s head and immediately called state wildlife officials. A senior wildlife biologist chased the bear away, who reportedly was not happy to get up and move. The crawlspace has since been sealed off in the case that the bear tries to return.