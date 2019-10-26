CHEAT SHEET
35th Horse Dies at Santa Anita Race Track
Another horse has died after suffering an injury at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. GQ Covergirl, a 6-year-old mare with a successful racing history, was euthanized after suffering a bilateral forelimb injury on Friday. She is the 35th horse to die at the track under similar circumstances since Dec. 26, 2018, and the 71st to perish since the beginning of the 2018 season. The track has been under intense scrutiny by animal rights activists who have demanded it be closed and an investigation launched into the string of deaths. Racing at the track was suspended last February and again in March, but authorities could not determine why the horses keep fatally falling.