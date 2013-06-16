36 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend

CHEAT SHEET
Father's Day weekend was marred by violence in Chicago, with a total of 36 people shot, seven fatally. Overnight on Sunday alone, 13 were wounded and six were killed. The most recent killing occurred when Marquette District police officers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation and a passenger got out and ran. Police followed the man into an alley, where he slipped, fell, then tried to get back up while reaching for a weapon in his waistband, prompting officers to open fire and kill him.