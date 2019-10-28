CHEAT SHEET
36th Race Horse Dies at Notorious Santa Anita Racetrack
Another horse has been euthanized after suffering a fatal injury at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Arcadia, California, making it the 36th horse to die at the track since Dec. 26, 2018. The latest fatality was a 2-year-old filly named Bye Bye Beautiful that injured its leg during a Sunday race. The horse was euthanized shortly after. Friday, a 6-year-old horse called GQ Covergirl was put down under similar circumstances. The race track has twice been closed down to investigate why so many horses have suffered fatal injuries. The track is scheduled to host the Breeder’s Cup on Friday.