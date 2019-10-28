CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    DEATH TRAP

    36th Race Horse Dies at Notorious Santa Anita Racetrack

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    Another horse has been euthanized after suffering a fatal injury at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Arcadia, California, making it the 36th horse to die at the track since Dec. 26, 2018. The latest fatality was a 2-year-old filly named Bye Bye Beautiful that injured its leg during a Sunday race. The horse was euthanized shortly after. Friday, a 6-year-old horse called GQ Covergirl was put down under similar circumstances. The race track has twice been closed down to investigate why so many horses have suffered fatal injuries. The track is scheduled to host the Breeder’s Cup on Friday.

    Read it at ABC 7