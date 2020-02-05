Vacation From Hell: 10 Cruise Ship Passengers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Read it at CNBC
Princess Cruises has placed 3,700 passengers and crew under a mandatory two-week quarantine at sea off Yokohama, Japan, after ten passengers tested positive for the coronavirus. A previous guest who exhibited no symptoms while on the ship, tested positive for the virus last weekend which prompted Japanese health officials to test all of the passengers. The ten people who tested positive for the virus—some of whom showed no symptoms—will be removed from the vessel and taken to local hospitals. The remaining passengers will be quarantined for at least 14 days and tested frequently for the virus. Princess Cruises has cancelled its cruises leaving from Yokohama, which were scheduled to depart on Feb. 4 and Feb. 12.