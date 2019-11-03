CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
ANOTHER ONE
37th Horse in 11 Months Dies at Notorious Santa Anita Park Racetrack
Read it at CNN
Another horse has been euthanized after suffering severe injuries on the now-notorious Santa Anita Park racetrack in Arcadia, California. Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding, was put down after suffering a left hind-leg injury during the Breeder’s Cup world championships on Saturday. He was the 37th horse in the last 11 months to die after being injured on the track. The track was closed down in March for thorough inspections after 20 horses died in just three months, but investigators could not determine why the horses sustained injuries. The Stronach Group, which owns the track, insists that it keeps animal welfare a top priority.