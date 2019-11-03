CHEAT SHEET

    37th Horse in 11 Months Dies at Notorious Santa Anita Park Racetrack

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Richard Mackson/Reuters

    Another horse has been euthanized after suffering severe injuries on the now-notorious Santa Anita Park racetrack in Arcadia, California. Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding, was put down after suffering a left hind-leg injury during the Breeder’s Cup world championships on Saturday. He was the 37th horse in the last 11 months to die after being injured on the track. The track was closed down in March for thorough inspections after 20 horses died in just three months, but investigators could not determine why the horses sustained injuries. The Stronach Group, which owns the track, insists that it keeps animal welfare a top priority.

