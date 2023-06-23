3M to Pay Record-Breaking $10.3B to Settle ‘Forever Chemicals’ Claims
CLEANING UP
3M reached a massive $10.3 billion agreement to settle a string of lawsuits brought by public water systems relating to “forever chemicals” polluting water, the chemical giant said Thursday. The tentative settlement would be paid out over 13 years for towns and cities to test and treat for contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—chemicals that are not easily broken down in the human body and which have been linked to medical issues including cancer and hormonal problems. The company did not admit liability and had been scheduled to face a test trial next month brought by Stuart, Florida, alleging that 3M sold firefighting foams containing PFAS that polluted groundwater and soil. “We have reached the largest drinking water settlement in American history, which will be used to help filter PFAS from drinking water that is served to the public,” Scott Summy, a lead attorney for the plaintiffs suing 3M, said in a statement. “The result is that millions of Americans will have healthier lives without PFAS in their drinking water.”