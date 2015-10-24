4 Dead, 47 Hurt in Oklahoma Parade Crash

An Oklahoma State University homecoming parade turned into chaos Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed into the crowd, killing at least four people and injuring 47 others. “We heard somebody scream, ‘Look out!’ [He] plowed through a police motorcycle, and then crowd of people,” Dave Kapple of Houston told the Stillwater News Press. “People were flying everywhere.” Oklahoma State University posted on Twitter: “Oklahoma State University is saddened by the tragic parade incident earlier this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.” Five people remain in critical condition Sunday morning and a two-year-old boy was among the dead.
Stillwater resident Adacia Chambers, 25, was arrested and initially charged with driving under the influence. On Sunday evening, police announced that she faces four counts of second-degree murder.